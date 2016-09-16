Deanna Marie Hegab

She was a 1997 graduate of Port Clinton High School. She was very blessed with artistic talent, she loved to sketch and draw. She could draw anything she saw or anything from memory, to perfection. Deanna enjoyed spending time with her children, playing guitar, painting, sketching, traveling, nature walks, the beach and fishing.

She is the mother of three: Alyssa Martinez of Huron and Janelle Martinez of Sandusky (and their father, Daniel Martinez), and Noah Hill of Millbury (and his father, Max Hill).

She is also survived by her husband, Essam Hegab of Toledo, whom she married last year; mother, Vanessa Masters of Sandusky; father and stepmother, William and Joann Wright Jr. of Port Charlotte, Fla.; brothers, William Wright III and Daniel Wright, both of Port Clinton; and many Hegab family relatives and friends in Egypt.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, until time of memorial services at 1 p.m. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Deanna’s name may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.