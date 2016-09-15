Rosalyn M. Miller

She was born Dec. 15, 1922, in Riley Township to William E. and Catherine M. (Flahiff) Batesole. She was a 1941 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. Rosalyn married Burdett W. Miller on May 20, 1944, at St. Ann Catholic Church by Father Harold Chilicote, and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2011.

Rosalyn was a homemaker. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Altar Rosary Society, a member of the Riley Grange, Riley Garden Club and Riley Farm Women’s Club. She enjoyed gardening and baking.

Rosalyn is survived by her children, Ronald R. (Mona) Miller of Fremont, David E. (Randa) Miller of Clyde, Judy A. (John) Vroman of Lakeland, Fla., Cathy M. (David) Williamson of Fremont; siblings, Elizabeth Stang and Donald Batesole, both of Fremont, Catherine Witter of Port Clinton, Gerald Batesole of Sandusky and James Batesole of Traverse City, Mich.; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burdett W. Miller; granddaughter, Regina K. Miller; siblings, Daniel Batesole, Margaret Perry and Ruth Hawk.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Road, Fremont, with Father Chris Kardzis officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital or the donor’s choice.

