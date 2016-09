Richard Staab

Richard Staab, 43, Bellevue, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in the Bellevue Hospital. A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Church, 16209 E. CR 46, Bellevue. Foos and Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue, is in charge of arrangements.