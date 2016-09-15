Gustava Walls Jr.

Gustava was born June 10, 1979, in Sandusky to Theresa Palmer-Ross and Gustava Walls Sr. He graduated from Sandusky High School in 1997. He moved to Lakewood in the year 2003 where he attended classes at Cuyahoga Community College.

Gustava was employed at the Ford Motor Company at the Ohio Assembly Plant, located in Avon Lake, Ohio. He was also a frequent volunteer for various organizations including Towards Achieving Milestones Inc., which was directed by his mother, Theresa.

Gustava was a courageous, ambitious and inspirational individual, touching the lives of everyone he spoke to. He was the kind of person who would light up any room he walked into, wearing a smile at all times. Despite the many challenges Gustava was presented, he remained humble, expressing optimistic views in any situation. Gustava was very family-oriented and simply was an angel, before he even received his wings.

Gustava is survived by his parents, Theresa Palmer-Ross and Gustava (Belinda) Walls Sr.; his fiancée, Marie Kirksey; daughters, Desire Rice, Ro’mika Brown, Jadore Banks, Gianna Walls, all of Sandusky, DaiMire Walls of Cleveland, Alasia Jones of Los Angeles, Calif., and Marayah Walls of Lakewood, Ohio; sons, DeShae Walls, Gustava Walls III and Davion Walls, all of Sandusky, and Marquae Walls of Lakewood; and his granddaughter, Nova VanScoder; sisters, Karesha (Jacob) Harvey of Columbus, Shannon (Antonio) Thomas and ­­Jadelin Palma of Sandusky and Gustania Walls of Cleveland; brothers, Damaris (Michelle) Walls of Delaware, Ohio, Shaun (Tenisha) Walls and Devin Ross of Cleveland, Tavion Palmer of Lakewood, Joshua (Shannon) Moore of Akron and Justin Palma of Norwalk; grandparents, Kenneth (Odelia) Palmer; special cousins, Scott Palmer Sr., Fred Collins, and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Gustava was preceded in death by his son, Ja’Quez Walls; grandparents, Gustava Garrett Jr. and Elnora Garrett; and great-grandparents, Gustava (Mattie) Garrett Sr., and Cleveland Palmer Sr. and Daisy Palmer.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. A commemoration of his life will be held at noon Monday in Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky. The Reverend Frank Churchwell will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.