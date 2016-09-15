Evelyn Barbara Wiedenheft Lusch

She was born Oct. 3, 1911, on her family farm in Erie County, Ohio.

Evelyn graduated from Margaretta High School in 1929. She attended Sandusky Business College. Evelyn worked at the Huron County Farm Bureau and met her future husband, Charles Lusch, there. Charles was transferred to the Huron County Farm Bureau as elevator manager just prior to the outbreak of World War II. During the war Evelyn worked in Sandusky at Automatic Paper Machinery Company as personal secretary to the plant manager, Mr. Henry Shenago.

Evelyn married Charles Lusch on Feb. 10, 1946, upon his return from service in the 8th Army Air Force. They moved to Lucas County, where he resumed his career with the Lucas County Farm Bureau. Evelyn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, The Waterville Historical Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Evelyn is survived by her son, John (Joyce) Lusch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Minnie; sister, Gladys Wiedenheft; and brothers, Carlos, Alvah and Oliver Wiedenheft.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church, 22 N. 2nd St., Waterville, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

Memorial donations are encouraged to the church.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg for the loving care received in the final weeks of her life.

Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, Ohio.

