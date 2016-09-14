Rosemary Majoy

She was born Aug. 20, 1951, in Sandusky to Ned and Lora (Morrison) Bush. She graduated from Berlin Heights Local School and attended Evangel University, Springfield, Mo. On Sept. 15, 1979, she married Scott Majoy, and he survives.

Rose worked many years in daycare, and enjoyed working with children. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Jared, and she loved to read, crochet and do various crafts.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jonathan Majoy of Sandusky; daughter, Lora Majoy, and grandson, Jared Jones, of Fremont; sisters, Orpha Richardson of Huron and Karen (Clyde) Teegarden of Bryon; brother, William Edward (Linda) Bush of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jurldine Clem; brothers, Millard, Raymond and Clayton Bush; sister in-law, Lexie (Bryant) Bush; and brothers-in-law, Ernest Clem and Bill Richardson.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, and from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, until time of services at 11:30 a.m. at Foster Funeral Home and Crematory, 410 Main St., Huron. The Rev. Michael Kelly and the Rev. Samuel Byroads of Grace Community Church, Bryon, Ohio, will officiate. Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Victory Temple Soup Kitchen, 1607 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; and to the Huron Public Library, 333 Williams St. Huron, OH 44839.