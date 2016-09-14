Norbert L. Mirtes

He was born June 6, 1929, in Havana, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Mary (Fries) Mirtes.

Norbert worked as a repairman at the Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde until his retirement in 1991. He served in the United States Army from 1951-54 and was a member of VFW Post 1238, Bellevue. He enjoyed hunting and his memberships at the Bellevue Eagles Aerie 490, Clyde Eagles 2291 and the former Bellevue Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Verna (Bogner), whom he married Sept. 8, 1956, in Bellevue; a daughter, Eileen Mirtes of Bellevue; granddaughter, Valentina (Todd) Groves; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Maisyn and Nathan; a brother, Charles (Lucille) Mirtes of Bellevue; and a sister, Dorothy Schaffer of Norwalk.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Mirtes; brother, Robert Mirtes; and sister, Mildred Schneider.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where the Rosary will begin at 2 p.m. A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue. Burial and Military Honors will follow in Bellevue Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund or Heartland Hospice.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.