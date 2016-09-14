Jeanne Hope (Egner) Hopkins

She was born April 12, 1924, in Greenwich, daughter of the late Benjamin and Inez (Hunter) Egner. She was a lifelong resident of Greenwich and a 1942 graduate of Greenwich High School. Jeanne married Robert L. Hopkins on Oct. 10, 1943.

Jeanne and her husband owned R.L. Hopkins Accounting in Greenwich from 1960 until 1987. She was an active member of Greenwich United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Dan (Betty) Hopkins of Litchfield, Ohio, Cynthia (Paul) Keinath of Dublin, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Donna Hopkins of Amherst, Ohio; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce (Robert) Smith of Shiloh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hopkins, in 2007; her son, Kenneth R. Hopkins, in 2010; her siblings, Freeman and Paul Egner, Gertrude Nottke, Helen Snyder, Phyllis Bielstein and Christine Grahl.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 W. Main St., Greenwich, where funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Lori Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Greenwich United Methodist Church, 18 E. Main St., Greenwich, OH 44837.

Condolences may be made at eastmanfuneralhome.com.