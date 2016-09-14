David 'Whitey' J. Arheit

He was born March 11, 1941, in Sandusky to John and Eloise Arheit, and worked for the former New Departure/Delphi for 33 years.

He was proud to have served as a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force from October 1963 until his honorable discharge in October 1967. For his service as an Electronic Intelligence Analyst he was awarded both the National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal.

David is survived by his wife, Laura J. (Geretz) Arheit; daughters, Cam (Lee) Struck of Powell, Ohio and Cara Arheit of Ann Arbor; and grandchildren, Morgan Conlin and Abigail, Sidney and Jake Struck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tom.

Friends may call from noon Monday, Sept. 19, until time of memorial services at 1 p.m. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Military honors will be presented by the Sandusky American Legion Post 83 Color Guard. Immediately following the service, all in attendance are welcome to join the family in the Toft Event Room.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to Victory Kitchen, 1613 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to Back to the Wild, P.O. Box 423, Castalia, OH 44824.

