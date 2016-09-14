Clara M. Weisenberger

She was born Jan. 1, 1937, in Norwalk to the late Vernon A. and Eleanor (Steiber) Dann Sr., and was a lifelong area resident. Clara attended St. Paul Catholic Schools and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Clara was a farm wife and mother, had worked at the Mary Lee (Fanny Farmer) Candy Company, Sheller Globe, was a freelance writer for the Sandusky Register and retired from Fisher-Titus Medical Center in 2005. She enjoyed reading and gardening.

Clara is survived by her children, John A. (Christine) Weisenberger of Stow, Ohio, David V. (Andrea) Weisenberger of Norwalk, Betty J. Weisenberger of Norwalk, and Ann M. Hinckley of Wakeman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rachel M. Weisenberger, and Ryan J. Weisenberger; by her brothers, Robert V. Dann of Norwalk and Vernon A. (Diane) Dann of Cincinnati; and by her sister, Ruth A. Phillips of Chiefland, Fla.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Weisenberger, in 1997.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, until the time of service at 11 a.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk. Monsignor Kenneth Morman, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.

Condolences may be made by going to edwalkerfuneralhome.com.