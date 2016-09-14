Brittany Sue Blankenship

She was born Aug. 5, 1992, in Toledo, attended Sandusky and Margaretta Schools, and was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. She was a CNA at Med Care and also worked at the Travel Lodge in Port Clinton.

Brittany is survived by her mother, Michelle (James) Meadows of Oak Harbor; her father, Brandon (Andrea) Blankenship of Clyde; her fiancé and best friend, Delano Williams; two brothers, Christian Ewers and Jesse Cooley; sister, Autumn Blankenship; maternal grandparents JR and Sue Hatfield of Vickery; maternal grandparents Bill and Donna Cooley of Galion; paternal grandparents, Terry and Caren Blankenship of Vickery; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, including her best friend and special cousin, Melissa Perry-Mullins.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, William “Billy” Cooley; and aunt, Heidi Hatfield.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1605 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, with the Rev. Matt Frisbee officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, Castalia, OH 44824.

Gifts of sympathy and condolences may be shared with the family at ransomfuneralhome.com.