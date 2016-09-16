Orange dinosaur at mini golf course saved from extinction

Some feared the 20-foot dinosaur in Saugus would disappear because the miniature golf course on which it has stood since 1958 was sold to a developer who plans on building apartments, a hotel and retail space at the site.

But project partner Michael Barsamian tells The Daily Item of Lynn (http://bit.ly/2cXMeOq ) that he bought the roadside kitsch and plans on installing it next to the new hotel. He says the dinosaur is like Boston’s Citgo sign.

A woman whose family owned the mini golf course says she had several inquiries about purchasing the dinosaur and is glad it’s staying close.

Information from: The (Lynn, Mass.) Daily Item, http://itemlive.com