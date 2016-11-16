The sounds of Wonderland

Here’s how Michelle Pletcher described each of the bands performing at Chelle in Wonderland:

• Ancient Elephant — “They’re one of my favorite bands in general, so I’m excited to finally have them at my show. I’d say if Dirty Heads and Sublime had a baby, it would be them. They’re like a reggae rock jam band but have a lot of hip-hop influences as well.”

• Colour Rise — “They won my battle of the bands this year and for good reason. They’re an energetic indie rock-alternative and their music is so positive. Plus they’re all genuinely good dudes.”

• Charmaine Evonne — “She’s such a well-rounded performer in general, but with her music, she’s a singer, songwriter and storyteller. There’s something so serene about her sound. Plus we have the same birthday, so I’m excited to celebrate with her at this show.”

• TeeLow — “I tend to be picky about rap, but I love TeeLow’s music. He’s a spoken word kind of guy, very insightful and lyrical. He uses his music in a positive way and promotes an anti-drug message, which is rare in his genre.”

• Inanimate Prognosis — “They are the heaviest band of the night and they’re like, super popular overseas, which is crazy because they’re all from Ohio. It’s the type of music you’re going to see people slamming around in a mosh pit to. I’ve watched this band since it’s infancy and I’m stoked to see their full band debut.”

• After The Ashes — “These guys came highly recommended to me by one of our sponsors. They’re metal so you can headbang, but they also have some clean vocals, so you can sing along with them as well. As a group, they’re so motivated and passionate about their music which I find admirable.”



• Alister — “His music is unlike anything you’ve ever heard. When I book multi-genre shows, I know not everybody is going to like every performer, but everybody will like Alister. He takes elements of psychedelic rock and metal, then plays it seamlessly on a 12-string guitar. It’s essentially acoustic metal, which is such a crazy concept. His music is enchanting and evocative and I love it.”