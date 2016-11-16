Low brass players invited to play in concert

The performance of tubas, sousaphones, baritones and euphoniums will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the gazebo on Main Street in Norwalk, across from the library. Musicians wishing to take part should sign up anytime between 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day at Mossman Music, 40 E. Main St., where they can also pick up their music books. Rehearsal under the direction of high school band director Will Kish will be at 2 p.m. at Main Street School.

Participation fee is $10 and includes an official participation button.

In the event of bad weather, the performance, which is in conjunction with the city’s tree lighting celebration, will be moved to the auditorium at Main Street School.

For questions, contact Mossman Music at 419-668-1010 or mossman1@accnorwalk.com. For information on TUBACHRISTMAS visit tubachristmas.com.