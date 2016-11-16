Klezmer band coming to Port Clinton

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday the Yiddishe Cup Klezmer Band, named by the Cleveland Free Times as the best “ethnic/world” band of 2000, will perform at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road in Port Clinton, as part of the Musical Arts Series.

Klezmer music originated in the in the villages and ghettoes of Eastern Europe, where itinerant Jewish troubadours known as “klezmorim” performed at joyful events such as weddings and holiday celebrations. Klezmer music is made for dancing and draws on centuries-old traditions including Roma (gypsy) music, Eastern European folk music, French café music and early jazz.

Following the concert, the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council will host a reception for the audience to meet the performers.

Tickets will be available for $15 at the door; students are admitted free.