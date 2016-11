Rock the Red Kettle will take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Rockin’ Horse Saloon, located at 8315 Milan Road in Sandusky, about 2 miles south of Ohio 2.

Admission to the event is either $5, five canned goods or one toy.

For event information, call 419-502-2240 or visit facebook.com/rockinhorsesaloonsandusky.