Hitting the high note for Christmas

Heather Carman will make her debut as the new director for the choral. Carman has been involved with the Sandusky Choral Society off and on since 1988. Many believe she brings a new twist to the concert with different renditions of some classic carols.

Roughly 35 member make up the choral. They sing in different octaves, such as altos, sopranos, bass and tenor.

James Cardner, the accompanist, has been playing for the group for 25 years. He will be joined by other instrumentalist.

The Christmas concerts will take place on two nights at two separate locations:

• The first concert will be on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, at 7:30 p.m. in the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 428 Kilbourne St., in Bellevue.

• The second concert will be on Sunday, Dec. 4th, 2016 at 3 p.m. in Grace Episcopal Church, 315 Wayne St. in Sandusky.

Tickets are $6. For more information, call 419-624-9176.