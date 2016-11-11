Two musical events coming to Terra

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the new Terra State Chamber Orchestra will be joined by NORFA/Terra State Flute Choir for “Songs Without Words,” a fall chamber concert featuring works from classical composers Mendelssohn and Mozart and regional composer Dottie Pickering.

On Nov. 17, Kevin Grahm, who recently returned from a tour in Japan with the award-winning, corps-style musical group “Blast,” will present “Night of Tuba.” Grahm’s 7:30 p.m. recital will be preceded by a master class at 6 p.m. in which attendees can learn more about how to play the tuba and brass music as well as the different styles and sounds of the tuba.

All events are in the Recital Hall in the Bordner Arts and Health Technologies Center (Building D) at Terra State Community College, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont.

For information, call Terra State’s Music Box Office at 419-559-2379.