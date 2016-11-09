Keeping up with Keener

As if overnight, she went from small-town singer to national sensation, being hailed as “The voice that could speak to a new generation” by international pop star Christina Aguilera and “A super fresh, effervescent approach to singing,” by singer, rapper and producer Pharrell Williams.

Keener went on to advance to the top 12 contestants before being eliminated from the show, however, she returned home full of positivity and inspiration, with grand plans for continuing her journey.

After performing a spectacular homecoming show at Sandusky State Theatre to a nearly sold-out theatre, Keener went to work to complete her third album, “Breakfast,” at WaveBurner Recording.

“Noah Heyman and Dalton Brand are wonderful producers and I think they did a great job at presenting these songs in the best way possible,” Keener said.

She described “Breakfast” as different from her other work because it teeters more on the edge of a pop-like sound, fusing other elements of music seamlessly.

“The music is emotional and it’s very much about exploring the heart and our universal experiences as humans,” Keener said on the subject matter of the songs, “I think it’s relatable and evocative and I think it’ll be something that will reward people in different ways with each listen.”

To celebrate the release of “Breakfast” with fans and friends, Keener booked four CD release shows, owing to the fact that the first show sold out much quicker than she had anticipated.

In addition to the sold out Bernegie Hall show, Keener is scheduled to perform at GAR Hall on Nov. 19, at The Listening Room on Nov. 20 and Bellevue Society for the Arts on Nov. 26, with the two closest to home having a special element unlike the others.

Keener returns to the Listening Room for a more intimate affair, that will open with an exclusive performance from Keener’s longtime friend and bandmate, Haley Schaffer, who is best known as one of the Womacks.

“Her original music is absolutely wonderful, so having her there to open the show will add to that intimate experience and really give people a chance to understand both of us as artists and people,” Keener said.

Following Schaffer’s performance, Keener will take the stage to deliver an acoustic set, featuring songs from the album and even some that she professes are newer than those on “Breakfast.”

Bellevue Society for the Arts festivities will be a more upbeat event, featuring a full band with Keener. The band includes Tony Schaffer, Noah Heymen, Haley Schaffer, Cory Webb and Corey Boomer.

“They’re both such contrasting show experiences, because you’re comparing one person to six people on stage,” Keener said. “If you’re interested in introspective and close up music, The Listening Room is going to be a fun time. But if you like to groove and dance a little bit, and have that exciting show experience in front of them, the B.S.A. show is going to be great.”

At all of the release shows, physical copies of the album and shirts will be available to purchase. Keener will also be meeting with fans and happily giving hugs and autographs to whoever wants them.

Tickets to the GAR Hall show are $20, and $15 for the shows at the Listening Room and Bellevue Society for the Arts. All can be purchased online at emilykeener.com/events.

Due to the timing, the all of the release shows will also double as unofficial birthday celebrations, as Keener turns 18 on Nov. 23.

“I’m going to be happy to have so many people there for the shows, it’s the best birthday present I could ask for,” Keener said.