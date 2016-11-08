Tickets on sale for community, music and arts festival at Sandusky State Theatre

That’s the reason why Michelle Pletcher is inviting all of Sandusky to turn out to her 24th birthday soiree: Chelle in Wonderland takes place Nov. 19 at the Sandusky State Theatre.

“It's a celebration of all things good in our community,” said Pletcher, who is the Sandusky Register entertainment editor. “There's talent and entertainment in many different forms that will appeal to people of all ages, there's the chance to shop and support small businesses that help keep the local economy flourishing and on top of it all, the entire night is a charity benefit for an amazing cause.”

Pletcher said as an active member of the local music scene, wanting to have a show with her name attached was the inspiration for the inaugural Chelle in Wonderland show in 2012. Now, she’s doing more than that with this year’s event, which is a full-on mini-festival that’s all about community with music, art, food and entertainment.

Even better, there’s a charity component that benefits the Crystal Tower Women's & Children's Shelter, a non-profit, 6-month transitional facility for families in need due to abuse or unforeseen circumstances.

In terms of music, lineup multi-genre and includes performances by Inanimate Prognosis, TeeLow, Alister, Ancient Elephant, After The Ashes, Colour Rise and Charmaine Evonne.

Presented by A-Z Entertainment LLC and the Sandusky Register, and sponsored in part by The Hookah Connection, POP, 95.3 WLKR, Stay Tuff and Mona Pizza Gourmet, Chelle in Wonderland also features raffles and prizes, a photo booth, live painting, activities for kids, a cash bar, a pizza bar and a hookah bar (weather permitting).

Considering the holidays are just around the corner, Chelle in Wonderland includes a winter wonderland feel with art, craft and business vendors providing shoppers a chance to cross off as many names as they want from their Christmas present list.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at sanduskystate.com or by visiting the theater's box office.