Towne and Country Players, Inc. honors veterans with concert

As part of its Veterans Day tribute, the Towne and Country Players, Inc. have enlisted the Cedarville University Jazz Band to entertain audiences with its “Swingtime Canteen” show Nov. 13 at the Huron Playhouse.

Leading Cedarville University Music Department’s 24-member jazz band is Director Chet Jenkins, who is a big fan of the swing icons from yesteryear.

“One of the things that I have had the privilege of doing several times was playing at the Glenn Miller Festival with a big band I used to play with from the Dayton area,” Jenkins said. “That made an impactful impression on me when I saw the visceral reaction from the audience, where you can see they were transported back to a time and a place.

“Especially in music of that era, it seems like it has an even higher degree of nostalgia and emotional feelings than other music seems to have compared to an era.”

The upcoming program includes a few obligatory songs such as “Tuxedo Junction,” “American Patrol” and “Let’s Dance.” While these tracks are cornerstones of an era gone by, and not necessarily what his students would choose to play on their own, Jenkins said he reminds his musicians about the unique opportunity.

“When you make that connection to an audience and you meet them at a place where memories rush back or it brings back good feelings, that's your most responsive audience you will ever have,” Jenkins said. “And if you can make that musical connection to an emotional connection, it’s really rewarding.”

While “Swingtime Canteen” is similar to previous Cedarville University Jazz Band Veterans Day tribute shows that have come through the area in the past, Jenkins notes one difference.

“We’re going to do some lesser well-know Miller tunes that are from his WWII-era from the Army/Air Force Band,” Jenkins said. “So we’ll perform ‘Sun Valley Jump’ and ‘Here We Go Again.’ Not necessarily tunes like ‘In the Mood’ or stuff you hear all of the time. We’re hoping to play some stuff that really swings and that you don’t hear that often.”

Even though Jenkins never served in the armed forces, the musical director said he comes from a military family so the music he plays for Veterans Day is entirely personal. That’s why he’s excited about the “Swingtime Canteen” show.

“I grew up in Anchorage Alaska, which is military town, so this is a special piece of that pie for me,” Jenkins said. “This is a really special concert for us. It’s one of the most enjoyable that we play and certainly one of the most satisfying performances.”

WHAT: Cedarville University Jazz Band’s “Swingtime Canteen”

WHEN: 3 p.m. Nov. 13

WHERE: Huron Playhouse, 325 Ohio St., Huron

TICKETS: $15 (free admission to all veterans)

INFO: 419-668-1641