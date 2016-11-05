Rock music museum unveils new sign

The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/2f4gt30 ) reports the outdoor sign will be formally dedicated Thursday as officials share details of a multimillion-dollar redesign expected to include the Hall of Fame and main exhibit spaces.

The new sign in front of the Rock Hall's glass, pyramid-shaped lobby is part of a larger plaza remake. The letters are 6 feet high, and the phrase stretches 78 feet long.

Hall of Fame spokesman Todd Mesek says the sign adds another "iconic element" to the Cleveland landmark. He says visitors already have been spotted snapping photos with it.