Firelands Symphony returns with patriotic show

"I have the great honor and pleasure of keeping the music of World War III alive," explains Victoria Reed, Bob and Delores Hope Foundation director of entertainment at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, where the group is based.

Although the Victory Belles are expected to be one of the highlights, Firelands Symphony Orchestra music director Carl Topilow has pulled in other special guests to make the "Patriotic Pops" show, scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Sandusky State Theatre, a memorable event.

The Sandusky High School A Cappella Choir, Perkins High School Chorale and Port Clinton Chorale all have been drafted and asked to report to duty at the show.

The show, dubbed "A Night With the USO," will feature free admission for active duty military members, veterans and students (please bring an ID). Sponsors for the show are The Randolph J. & Estelle M. Dorn Foundation, The Frost-Parker Foundation and The Ohio Arts Council, Patricia and Giovanni Bignoli, Bignoli Enterprises and n2y.

We tracked down Reed at the National World War II Museum to learn more about the Victory Belles. Reed, who worked for the USO years ago, founded the group.

Although the Victory Belles perform as a trio, there are actually 16 Belles, with six stationed in New York City. The museum's Stage Door Canteen opened in 2009, and the group was created shortly after that.

"The Andrews Sisters are definitely a role model we try to emulate," Reed said. "The Victory Belles are a little bit more glamorous."

Women recruited into the group are trained in vintage vocal styles and appearance.

"It's a style of singing. It's about singing without a vibrato to get that really tight blend," Reed said. "They have to learn how to do a 1940s hairstyle."

The Victory Belles sing period pop songs such as "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" and timeless patriotic favorite. They often, but not always, perform as a blonde, a brunette and a redhead.

"I try very, very hard, but I can't always do it," Reed said.

Sandusky, however, is getting a tricolor trio.

"There's a blonde, a brunette and redhead coming to Sandusky," she said.

Want to Go?

WHAT: Firelands Symphony Orchestra "Patriotic Pops" concert, "A Night With the USO," celebrating 75 years of that organization.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

WHERE: Sandusky State Theatre, downtown Sandusky.

TICKETS: $29 to $33, but free admission for military members, veterans and students (students sit in the balcony.) Please bring a military or student ID. Tickets available at the Sandusky State Theatre box-office, 419-626-1950 or toll-free 877-626-1950 or at www.sanduskystate.com. Students free in the balcony or they can buy tickets for $10 each by showing a school ID.