Terra holiday festival tickets on sale

Terra Choral Society will be joined in these concerts by the Holiday Festival Orchestra and special performances by the Terra Percussion Ensemble, dancers from the Fremont Ballet School and the choirs from Port Clinton and Woodmore high schools. Returning by popular demand to host the concerts is actress Monica Olejko.

Tickets are $10 and available through the Terra State Box Office by calling 419-559-2379 or by calling the Sandusky State Theatre Box Office at 419-626-1950.

For information about the Holiday Festival or the Terra Choral Society program, call 419-559-2379 or email music@terra.edu.