logo
Leave Feedback

Sandusky State Theatre

Patriotic Pops concert celebrates USO

Register • Today at 2:12 PM

SANDUSKY — Veterans, active military personnel and students will get free admission when the FSO pays tribute to the USO during the annual Patriotic Pops concert at the Sandusky State Theatre. 

“A Night with the USO,” celebrating the USO’s 75 years of service, takes place at 4 p.m. Nov. 6. The Firelands Symphony Orchestra will be joined by vocalist trio the Victory Belles from The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, along with the Sandusky High School A Cappella Choir, Perkins High School Chorale and Port Clinton High School Chorale. They’ll perform a variety of songs from the World War II era including Andrews Sisters medleys, classics such as “God Bless America” and more.

Tickets are $29-$33 and are available at the Sandusky State Theatre box office, by calling 419-626-1950 or at sanduskystate.com.

For concert information, visit firelandssymphony.com.

Recommended for You