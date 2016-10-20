Patriotic Pops concert celebrates USO

“A Night with the USO,” celebrating the USO’s 75 years of service, takes place at 4 p.m. Nov. 6. The Firelands Symphony Orchestra will be joined by vocalist trio the Victory Belles from The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, along with the Sandusky High School A Cappella Choir, Perkins High School Chorale and Port Clinton High School Chorale. They’ll perform a variety of songs from the World War II era including Andrews Sisters medleys, classics such as “God Bless America” and more.

Tickets are $29-$33 and are available at the Sandusky State Theatre box office, by calling 419-626-1950 or at sanduskystate.com.

For concert information, visit firelandssymphony.com.