Celebrate the area's hip-hop scene with two shows

On Friday, Sandusky State Theatre will play host to Fall Jam beginning at 6 p.m.

The showcase is the second in the seasonal music series created by local entrepreneur Chase Clinton.

“I’ve seen other cities doing showcases and they were successful. I was in one in Cleveland and I wanted to bring that idea here,” Clinton said.

Fall Jam will feature a dozen musical performances from local and regional artists such as Twisted Twins, C. Diezel, Veno, Black Boof Entertainment, Zy Baby and Sean McGee

Although most of the music falls under the umbrella of hip-hop, Clinton said his “Jam” event series are open to all genres.

“I’ve known a few of the performers for a while, I met some at Summer Jam and a few others contacted me to get on the show,” Clinton described on how the line-up was set. “But we want to get everyone involved. It’s open to all types of music and anyone who wants to be apart of it.”

Sponsored by Manny’s Carwash, Fall Jam is an all-ages event, although those under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance at sanduskystate.com or at the door.

Saturday night, Autumn Outing will take place at Strand Concert Theatre beginning at 9 p.m.

1:PM Studios is proud to present rising Canadian hip-hop star Derin Falana live, with Fremont’s most celebrated rapper, Cash Daniel.

“I’ve always liked Derin Falana and I’ve always wanted to work with him,” Daniel said. “He has a lot of energy, he’s a great artist and I’m really excited about this.”

Native to Brampton, Ontario, Falana is a lyrical artist with an almost r&b like flow, similar to that of Drake or J. Cole. Autumn Outing will be his first show in Ohio.

Following a couple opening sets, Daniel will perform hits off his most recent album, “Ohio to the Bone” along with some new songs from his upcoming album, “Not Just Another Vacation,” which is due on Fall 2016.

Falana will headline the event. Highlighting his set will be an amplified performance of his most celebrated song, “The Pick Up.”

In between sets and following all the performances, there will be music spun by a DJ for attendees to dance the night away to.

Autumn Outing is open to those 18 years of age and older, and those 21 and older may bring their own alcohol beverages. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased by calling 214-417-0799.

“Two new up-and-coming artists from two different countries are going to be taking the stage,” Daniel said. “We’ll have a DJ, a dance party and it’s going to be a lot of fun so I think people should come out and support it.”