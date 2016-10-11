Big Band Dance tickets on sale now

The dance, “Home Before Midnight,” will feature music by the Night Session Big Band and includes an hors d’ouevres buffet. The dress is “nice casual” or “dress for the occasion” (Cinderella).

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door and can be purchased at the PC Senior Center at 320 E. 3rd St., Port Clinton, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays Thursdays and Fridays, and at Mary’s Blossom Shoppe, 125 Madison St. Reservations can also be made by calling Juanita at 419-341-1080.

Seating is limited, and attendees must be 21 or older.