Cleveland's chamber music offerings are excellent

Classical music is often thought of as an upscale activity, consisting of folks who dress up and buy tickets to go see the symphony.

This is certainly an important aspect of the classical experience. The Firelands Symphony Orchestra will open its season on Saturday at Sandusky State Theatre, and as I wrote recently, the concert of Italian music likely will be very good.

But chamber music in intimate settings also is an important part of classical music, and the Cleveland area constantly has chamber music concerts, many of them free and featuring very good musicians. The metropolitan Cleveland area is blessed with a large number of excellent music schools and various musical organizations, so there are plenty of events.

If you live in the Sandusky area, you might well decide to skip the concerts in Kent or Youngstown. But some of the concerts take place at Oberlin College in Oberlin, and at the Stocker Arts Center at Lorain County Community College. Others are on the west side of the Cleveland metro area.

For a good source to see what's coming up, check the concert listings at Clevelandclassical.com. Bookmark it and check it out every few days.

Here are a couple of upcoming free concerts that caught my eye.

Paul O'Dette will give a free recital of lute music at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Kulas Recital Hall, Oberlin Conservatory, 43 S. Professor St. Classical lute is beautiful — if you like early music you have to check it out — and O'Dette is a major musician in the field.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, prominent pianist Simone Dinnerstein will be giving a recital at the Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 E. Blvd. in Cleveland. She'll play Philip Glass (his piano music is his best work, at least according to my ears) and two pieces by Schubert.