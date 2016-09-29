Firelands Symphony returns with spicy Italian program

SANDUSKY — Hold tight to your seats if you plan to attend the Firelands Symphony Orchestra's opening night concert at the Sandusky State Theatre on Oct. 8. You'll be taking a trip to Italy.

The orchestra will open its 34th season with "La Musica d’Italia," a survey of a wide variety of Italian music.

The orchestra will be led as usual by music director and conductor Carl Topilow, who has a special love for Italian music and culture. As a hobby he's been studying Italian for decades.

Laurie Korobkin, the executive director of the Firelands Symphony, saw Topilow lead his Cleveland Pops Orchestra in the same program. She told the Register it was one of the best concerts she ever attended.

In an email, she wrote, "I can tell you from first hand experience that this is going to be a performance that will take your breath away!! Not to be missed!!!"

Topilow is also enthusiastic about the upcoming concert. While he always anticipates his concerts in Sandusky, "I really look forward to this one," he said.

The program will offer a survey of Italian music, including famous arias by Italy's two biggest opera composers, Verdi and Puccini; tunes from Italian movie soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone, known for his "spaghetti western" soundtracks, a collection of Neapolitan tunes, and Italian favorites such as "O Sole Mio" and "That's Amore."

"I think the program is a nice variety," Topilow.

The full orchestra will be onstage. It will be supplemented by the Terra State Choral Society, led by Michael Shirtz, and two opera singers, tenor Ryan MacPherson, and soprano Sarah Jane McMahon.

MacPherson has performed with the New York City Opera and in operas performed in Austin, Pensacola, Tampa, Chicago, Dayton and Memphis, among other U.S. locations, and also in the United Kingdom.

McMahon has sung with the New York City Opera and with the San Francisco Symphony, at Carnegie Hall, with the Canadian Opera Orchestra and with other organizations. The New York Times has heaped praise on her, for example calling her "bright, active and fastidiously musical."

If that's not enough, look for a performance on clarinet by Topilow.

The conductor, known for collecting different colored clarinets, will use pieces from three clarinets to assemble a red, white and green instrument.

Those are the colors of the Italian flag, he explained.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Firelands Symphony Orchestra opening night concert of Italian music.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

WHERE: Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave.

TICKETS: $26 to $29. Call 419-626-1950 or toll-free (877) 626-1950 or go online: www.sanduskystate.com. Students may attend free in the balcony or obtain $10 tickets by showing a student ID.

