Musical Arts Series begins Oct. 9

The couple’s Civil War presentation features tunes from the 1850s that would become important to the country before the war began in 1861. As the story unfolds, they will perform patriotic tunes from the Union and Confederate standpoints, and finally tunes that reflect the loss and melancholy of the war. They will also present the music and the story of Stephen Foster, regarded by many as “the father of American music.”

The concert takes place at Firelands Presbyterian church, 2626 E. Harbor Road in Port Clinton, and will be followed by a reception to meet the performers.

Tickets will be available at the door for $15; students are admitted free.

For information, call 419-734-6211.