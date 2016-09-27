The James StevenZ Band to release debut album in October.

The local guitarist is teaming up with his James StevenZ Band group member, Steven Allen Filipucci, to contribute two songs to the “Spectra” compilation featuring 10 artists from around the world and musical spectrum.

“It’s a pretty unique compilation because there are artists from Washington, Florida and Oregon, as well as from India and the Czech Republic,” said Martin, who graduated from Sandusky High School in 1972. “These are all musicians. Some of them are producers. Some are also budding artists.

“It’s just a chance to really get together and learn the music industry as far as putting the whole thing together from scratch to finish. We’re pretty much responsible for areas of design, artist relations, PR, the whole thing. I’m actually the project manager for this.”

Martin’s involvement with “Spectra,” which is due out in October, stems from his work with the online music industry educational company Tom Hess Music Corporation. The guitarists are contributing original instrumental tracks “Winter Wish (First Snow)” and “How Could You Know.”

The former acoustic track is mellow, while Martin described the latter harder tune as being mid-tempo. Both songs will appear on the James StevenZ Band’s new CD “Wall of Seasons,” which has a spring release date.

“I’ve been playing for 20 years, but I started getting back into it and formed The James StevenZ Band about a year ago,” Martin said. “We’ve been moving pretty fast. We do a lot of traditional music. Not quite folk but like a combination of blues and The Beatles. It’s like Americana.”

Martin joked that The James StevenZ Band is taking the backwards approach. The group has been recording before playing out; however, that should change in the near future with local shows.

As for “Spectra,” Martin said it’s a great way to kick off The James StevenZ Band existence.

“It’s kind of a privilege,” Martin said. “Some of these artists are basically on the verge of jumping into the industry in terms of being known. It’s pretty fun to work with such different types of musicians.”

For more information, visit dennyjamesjsband.com.