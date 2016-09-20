Cedar Point hosts Lake Erie legend, Pat Dailey

However for one night, the Put-in-Bay legend is stringing up his guitar for a special appearance Sept. 22 at Cedar Point’s Lakeside Pavilion.

“I think it’s pretty cool because I kind of retired from playing this year, but I’m still doing things like this show at Cedar Point,” said Dailey, calling from his Put-in-Bay home. “And this is my first time ever playing at Cedar Point.”

After nearly four decades as a South Bass Island regular, who wrote fan favorites “The Perfect Woman,” The Great Lakes Song” and “Put-in-Bay,” “Legend of the Lake,” “Island Fever” and “Big Money Walleye,” Dailey said he’s enjoying the good life. So much in fact, this summer was the first time he felt as though he was on vacation.

“I didn’t miss performing as much as I started to get nostalgic when I would go downtown and see all of the activity and realize there was a time I was the center of all of that,” Dailey said.

“At that point, there were only three bars on the island and I was filling up one. You get to be known. I was part of the growth of the island and now that I see it’s all grown, it’s time for me to move on.”

As far as the Cedar Point appearance, it’s a fundraiser for the Lake Erie Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that serves to advocate, educate, restore and defend the waters of Lake Erie with the ongoing goal of fishable, swimmable, drinkable and economically viable waters.

This foundation was recently formed out of a partnership between the Lake Erie Improvement Association and Lake Erie Waterkeeper — organizations that have been working for many years on efforts to protect the lake.

Dailey said since he’s been retired, his passion has shifted from music to the Great Lake he sees when he looks outside of his window. In fact, the result actually led him back to his guitar.

“I’m writing a special song for my Cedar Point show about the health of the lake,” Dailey said. “I don’t have a title yet, but it’s a ballad about what a treasure the lake is and how important it is we take care of it.

“Lake Erie is such a wonderful resource, and I can’t stand to see it treated wrongly.”

Because he’s basically retired, perhaps it’s about time to discuss the legacy of Pat Dailey.

“I just hope they remember that I was here in Put-in-Bay before anything was really rocking and rolling,” Dailey said. “I got a lot out of it too. I don’t need to have a big legacy because I’ve benefited from it. I’ve had more fun and more good times than anybody.”

So should we refer to Dailey as the “Legend of the Lake?”

“Some people call me that,” Dailey laughed. “You don’t ever feel like a legend, I don’t think. I’m aware of what I did and how far and wide the music has spread. And I think it’s gotten Put-in-Bay known, but legend is a big word.”

WHO: Pat Dailey with Steve Brownell

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22

WHERE: Cedar Point’s Lakeside Pavilion (next to Hotel Breakers).

TICKETS: $25

INFO: sanduskystate.com