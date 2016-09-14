Cedar Point hosts Pointfest

For CCM band King & Country, that jump may be coming soon; however, it’s not in the music world but instead with a major motion picture release “Priceless,” which is due in theaters Oct. 14.

It’s been a whirlwind experience for the Australian-born, Nashville-raised sibling act — Joel and Luke Smallbone — which last year added the song “Priceless” to a special re-release of its 2014 Grammy Award-winning sophomore album “Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.”

“We come from a family of seven kids and the brother (Ben) just older than me is a filmmaker,” said Joel, calling from Los Angeles. “When we were boys, we’d make war films and short films for festivals. Two years ago, I went to Ben and said ‘Priceless’ feels like there’s a bigger story here. He didn’t know what we were asking. I said, ‘What about taking this message to the silver screen?’

“Literally it sounded preposterous, but $4 million later here we are. It’s a gritty thriller-drama-love story that centers around a character named James that I play in the film.”

Along with Joel, “Priceless” features Bianca Santos (“The Duff”), Amber Midthunder (“Longmire”) Jim Parrack (“Suicide Squad,” “True Blood”) and David Koechner (“Anchorman,” “The Goldbergs”). Its narrative involves a broken man who is searching for answers and in the process gets entangled with human trafficking.

The song stemmed from the siblings’ onstage focus of promoting and celebrating a women’s worth with their audience.

“It’s a message we’ve shared talking relationships,” Joel said. “It’s been alarming and exciting equally how people have received it. It’s almost like people were starving for this kind of commentary on relationships. Now, as musicians we’ve been intending to write about it for a long time but it doesn’t work like that. In creativity, you don’t try to do this and it falls into your lap exactly like you intended.

“But by the grace of God, last year we were traveling and writing on the road. It’s always special to see how these songs have this life to kind of carry on. You don’t know where they’re going to fall, what they’re going to do, who they are going to meet. And in this case, it seemed to be a very touching song for a lot of people.”

Touching people with their music is nothing new to the Smallbone Brothers, who emerged onto the CCM scene in 2012 with debut effort, “Crave.” The album included hit songs “Busted Heart,” “The Proof of Your Love,” “Baby Boy,” “Middle of Your Heart” and “Hope is What We Crave.” Next came “Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong” and radio hits “Fix My Eyes,” “Shoulders” and “It’s Not Over Yet.”

for King & Country’s figurative roller coaster ride gets literal when the outfit returns to Cedar Point for music festival Pointfest Sept. 17 in Sandusky. This marks the second straight year the Smallbones will appear at the event.

“Last year, I went on a roller coaster with radio winners,” Joel said. “It wasn’t even a conversation for Luke, he wasn’t getting on. In fact, we are polar opposites. I’m the little engine that could and known as the daredevil, but Luke is kind of the conservative.

“Let’s put it this way, there will be no roller coaster riding for Luke.”

Holding a CCM music festival at an amusement park is sort of like preaching to the choir: There’s plenty of praying going on from people on the thrill rides.

“Theme parks are religious in the end, aren’t they?” Joel laughed. “People, at least in their minds, are putting their lives on the line for a 45-second thrill.”