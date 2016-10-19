Watch a horror movie on Hoopla

How about if the movie is free, and you can watch anytime, so long as you have a smartphone, tablet or computer and an Internet connection?

Hoopla Digital, a streaming service offers by public libraries, offers a large selection of horror movies, so we thought we’d get some advice on what to watch.

We asked for help from Laura Vollmer, TV and movie expert for Ida Rupp Public Library’s patron advisory service. Vollmer responded by giving us a “top ten horror movies” list for Hoopla, separating the blood from the chaff, so to speak.

We selected Hoopla for our movie recommendations for two reasons: (1) Unlike other movies from the library, Hoopla movies are always accessible. You don’t have to worry that someone else has checked them out first. And (2) Pretty much every library in the area offers Hoopla, including Sandusky Library, Ida Rupp, Huron Public Library, Norwalk Public Library, and so on. You’ll need a library card, and to download the Hoopla app if you’re using a smartphone or tablet.

“I will say I'm not a huge horror buff, so these are based on titles that I've seen go through our library, reviews, and what I've seen talked about on social media,” Vollmer writes. “I tried to get a mix of classic movies and more contemporary.”

Here is her list, with a handy link to the Hoopla page for each title:

1. Let Me In - Let Me In is a haunting and provocative thriller written and directed by Matt Reeves (CLOVERFIELD), based on the best-selling Swedish novel "Let The Right One In" and highly acclaimed film of the same name. Chloë Grace Moretz (DARK SHADOWS, HUGO, KICK-ASS) stars as Abby, a mysterious 12-year-old who moves in with a man who appears to be her father (Oscar®-nominee Richard Jenkins of THE VISITOR, CABIN IN THE WOODS), next door to Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee of PARANORMAN, THE ROAD), a social outcast who is viciously bullied at school. In his loneliness, Owen forms a profound bond with his new neighbor Abby, but can't help noticing that she is like no one he has ever met before. As a string of grisly murders grips his wintry New Mexico town, Owen has to confront the reality that this seemingly innocent girl may not be what she seems. 7.2 stars on IMDB; 88% critics rating and 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Neon Demon - When aspiring model Jesse moves to Los Angeles, her youth and vitality are devoured by a group of beauty-obsessed women who will use any means necessary to get what she has. 6.4 stars on IMDB; 55% critics rating and 58% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. The Crazies - In a terrifying tale of the "American Dream" gone horribly wrong, residents of a picture-perfect Midwestern town begin to succumb to an uncontrollable urge for violence when a mysterious toxin in the water supply turns everyone exposed to it into mindless killers. Sheriff David Dutton (Timothy Olyphant of LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD); his pregnant wife, Judy (Radha Mitchell of SILENT HILL); Becca (Danielle Panabaker of FRIDAY THE 13th), an assistant at the medical center; and Russell (Joe Anderson of ACROSS THE UNIVERSE), Dutton's deputy and right-hand man, find themselves trapped in a once idyllic town they can no longer recognize. Unable to trust former neighbors and friends, deserted by the authorities and terrified of contracting the illness themselves, they are forced to band together in a nightmarish struggle for survival in this reinvention of the George Romero classic. 6.5 stars on IMDB; 71% critics rating and 56% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. The Lords of Salem - From the singular mind of horror maestro Rob Zombie (HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES) comes a chilling plunge into a nightmare world where evil runs in the blood. THE LORDS OF SALEM tells the tale of Heidi (Sheri Moon Zombie of HALLOWEEN), a radio station DJ living in Salem, Massachusetts, who receives a strange wooden box containing a record, a "gift from the Lords." Heidi listens and the bizarre sounds within the grooves immediately trigger flashbacks of the town's violent past. Is Heidi going mad, or are the "Lords of Salem" returning for revenge on the modern-day town? Costarring Ken Foree (DAWN OF THE DEAD) and Bruce Davis (X-MEN). 5.1 stars on IMDB; 44% critics rating and 30% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night - Strange things are afoot in Bad City. The Iranian ghost town, home to prostitutes, junkies, pimps, and other sordid souls, is a place that reeks of death and hopelessness, where a lonely vampire is stalking the town's most unsavory inhabitants. But when boy meets girl, an unusual love story begins to blossom...blood red. The first Iranian Vampire Western, Ana Lily Amirpour's debut feature A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night basks in the sheer pleasure of pulp. A joyful mash-up of genre, archetype and iconography, its prolific influences span spaghetti westerns, graphic novels, horror films, and the Iranian New Wave. Amped by a mix of Iranian rock, techno and Morricone-inspired riffs, its airy, anamorphic, black-and-white aesthetic and artfully drawn-out scenes combine the simmering tension of Sergio Leone with the surrealism of David Lynch. 7 stars on IMDB; 95% critics rating and 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

6. It Came From Outer Space - Amateur astronomer John Putnam (Richard Carlson) and his fiancée Ellen Fields (Barbara Rush) are stargazing in the desert when a spaceship bursts from the sky and crashes to the ground. Just before a landslide buries the ship, a mysterious creature emerges and disappears into the darkness. Of course, when he tells his story to the sheriff (Charles Drake), John is branded a crackpot; but before long, strange things begin to happen, and the tide of disbelief turns...Based on a story by acclaimed writer Ray Bradbury, "It Came From Outer Space" is a science fiction classic that is as thought-provoking and tantalizing today as it was when it first "landed" on the silver screen. 6.6 stars on IMDB; 81% critics rating and 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

7. Creature From the Black Lagoon - One of the most iconic science fiction movies of all-time, Creature From the Black Lagoon is a groundbreaking classic showcasing Hollywood magic at its best. When scientists exploring the Amazon River stumble upon a "missing link" connecting humans and fish, they plan to capture it for later study. The creature has plans of his own, however, inspired by the lead scientist's (Richard Carlson) beautiful fiancée (Julie Adams). Well-acted and directed, and with Bud Westmore's brilliantly designed monster, Creature From the Black Lagoon remains a masterpiece not only of the genre, but of all time. 7 stars on IMDB; 84% critics rating and 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

8. Son of Frankenstein - Praised by critics as one of the best of the Frankenstein series, "Son of Frankenstein" stars Boris Karloff in the role that made him a screen legend. Returning to the ancestral castle 25 years after the death of the monsters, the son of Dr. Frankenstein (Basil Rathbone) meets Ygor (Bela Lugosi), a mad shepherd who is hiding the comatose creature. Hoping to clear the family name, he revives the creature and tries to rehabilitate him. His noble goals are dashed when Ygor sends the creature on a killing spree that spreads new panic in the village. 7.2 stars on IMDB; 91% critics rating and 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. The Innkeepers - After over one hundred years of service, The Yankee Pedlar Inn is shutting its doors for good. The last remaining employees, Claire and Luke, are determined to uncover proof of what many believe to be one of New England's most haunted hotels. As the inn's final days draw near, odd guests check in as the pair of minimum wage ghost hunters begin to experience strange and alarming events that may ultimately cause them to be footnotes in the hotel's long unexplained history. 5.5 stars on IMDB; 79% critics rating and 42% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

10. Night of the Living Dead - A group of people hide from bloodthirsty zombies in a farmhouse. George A. Romero classic. 8 stars on IMDB; 96% critics rating and 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.