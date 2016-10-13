Reese Witherspoon working on lifestyle book

The Oscar-winning actress has a deal with Touchstone for a lifestyle book based on her upbringing in Tennessee. The book is currently untitled and scheduled to come out in 2018, the publisher told The Associated Press on Thursday.

In a statement released through Touchstone, Witherspoon said the book was a “unique opportunity” to tell funny stories and provide hints on her idea of “Southern living.” According to the publisher, the book will feature photographs and personal essays and will tell how all women can draw upon the South’s “signature style, grace and charm.”

Witherspoon’s film credits include “Legally Blonde” and “Walk the Line.”