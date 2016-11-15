Locals show support to veterans with cards

On Thursday, a group of volunteers spent the afternoon delivering more than 600 Veterans Day cards to the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

The delivery of cards and American flags was a humbling and gratifying experience. A check in the amount of $650 was also presented to the Ohio Veterans Home. The donation by Written Inspirations will be placed in the Veterans Resident Benefit Fund, which is used to fund programs and activities for the veterans.

Many individuals from all over the country, numerous American Legion Posts in the state and local schools in Perkins Township played a significant role in purchasing, signing and delivering the cards to the veterans. We were and are humbled by all of the support.

We have already started to plan for Veterans Day next year and hope to make the card delivery an even bigger success. We have discussed including the other veterans homes in Ohio as part of our card delivery.

The Veterans Day card delivery isn’t a one-and-done project for Written Inspirations. The company has recently partnered with OHgo and its Project: Happy Christmas mission. This partnership fits well with the Written Inspirations motto: purchase, inspire, make a difference.

Written Inspirations has created several Christmas cards for this partnership that can be purchased and sent to OHgo. All cards that are purchased will be attached to the shoebox gifts that OHgo collects, and together they will be delivered to children in Erie County who are in need. In return, for each card purchased, Written Inspirations will donate $1 to the OHgo Mobile Art Park. This local business will continue to make a difference in the lives of many.

To support a Written Inspirations project or purchase their one-of-a-kind greeting cards visit their website writteninspirations.com.