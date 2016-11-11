World salutes Huron man for WWII service

HURON — After graduating from Huron High School in 1940, Richard “Dick” Klein made the literal leap to protect his country.

“We were going to war, and we had a choice to be drafted or enlist,” said Klein, who joined the Army a couple of years after enrolling at Ohio State University. “So I said, ‘I’ll take the jump myself.’”

And did he ever — from several hundred feet high in the sky.

Klein, 93, served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division during World War II. He fought in key battles and historic events all resulting in an Allied victory.

On a recent weekday, leading up to Veterans Day, the Huron resident fondly recalled some highlights from his military career.

D-Day, France (June 6, 1944)

Klein represented one of about 156,000 Allied troops to land on Normandy during D-Day, arguably the most important mission in American military history.

The jump marked Klein’s first official parachuting wartime mission.

“I didn’t have time to feel nervous or apprehensive,” Klein said. “When you’re jumping, you have no time to think. The training helped prepare you.”

One thought did cross his mind just before plunging from the plane.

“France, here I come,” Klein recalled.

But upon landing, Klein stood alone in enemy territory.

“I jumped last from our plane, which had 22 or 23 people, in it,” Klein said. “The plane was going about 200 mph and about 300 feet above the ground. When I landed, there was a church by me. I knew that wasn’t where I was supposed to be.”

He then noticed a silhouette of a rounded helmet. Problem was, both American and German soldiers wore similar molded head guards.

“I took the safety off my rifle,” Klein said.

Though the man turned out to be a comrade.

“Boy was I glad it was him,” Klein said.

Klein and the soldier eventually met up with additional American troops, who, among other areas, stormed Utah Beach. The small group successfully held off a bridge, deterring Axis troops from advancing. They also flooded a dam, severing a crucial water source for their foes.

“We had to cut off the Germans from getting to the beaches and interfere with their landings,” Klein said.

Klein ended up staying in France for about three weeks. His tour of duty, however, was far from over.

Operation Market Garden, the Netherlands (Sept. 17-25, 1944); and Battle of the Bulge (Dec. 16, 1944, to Jan. 25, 1945)

Klein also fought in two battles that helped stave off the final attempts by German soldiers in their failed quest for world domination.

Several weeks after D-Day, military generals ordered Klein and his division to partake in Operation Market Garden. About 34,600 soldiers parachuted all throughout the Netherlands region, including Klein in Holland.

His mission bled over into the Battle of the Bulge.

Klein recalled a last-ditch effort by the Axis powers, commissioned by Adolf Hitler, to split up large groups of Allied troops.

“The Germans launched a surprise attack on us,” Klein said. “We went up to Belgium, and our general was surrounded by the Germans. We couldn’t get in or out.”

German troop leaders asked the Allies if they wanted to surrender.

“Our general pretty much told them to go to hell,” Klein said. “So we fought. Even though we were surrounded in Bastogne (as part of the Siege of Bastogne in Belgium), we ended up defeating them.”

Klein, however, didn’t stick around for victory. He suffered a leg wound and required medical attention in European and U.S. hospitals. He received treatment for about a year before being honorably discharged. To this day, he still wears a brace on his left leg.

Remembering a brave legacy

Klein received numerous accolades for his active service, spanning from 1942 to 1945, including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, France’s Legion of Honour and many campaign ribbons.

But it wasn’t until a couple of months ago that he obtained his most prized possession.

In September, Klein and his wife, June, traveled to Holland, where the Dutch honored him with the Plaque of Appreciation. About a dozen other Allied forces serving in World War II also received the highly respected military recognition.

Ambassadors provided the Kleins with an all-inclusive trip, consisting of flight, hotel and food accommodations.

“Every place we went, the Dutch people were shaking our hands and thanking us for our service,” Klein said. “The Dutch people are the only people in Europe that are truly grateful for what the Allies did. You go over there, and they treat you like royalty.”

A Dutch man told Klein why the country honors World War II veterans so much.

What he said, as recalled by Klein: “You may wonder why we wine and dine you and welcome you. You people (U.S. citizens) have never been occupied. You never lost your freedom. But we have. We will never forget that you are the group that liberated us and gave us our freedom back. We will never forget.”

That reasoning justifies Klein’s entire military career.

“I have no regrets,” Klein said. “I would do it all over again.”

After his military career ended, Klein wound up finishing college at Ohio State and became a teacher in the Huron Schools system for 38 years. He even taught for a year in the Philippines. He has two children and two grandchildren.

When asked what Veterans Day means to him, Klein reflects on the fallen soldiers who didn’t return from D-Day, Operation Market Garden, the Battle of the Bulge and many other battles.

In fact, he visited the grave of fellow Huronite Ernest Temper, who lost his life battling for the Allies in Belgium. To this day, someone continues to “adopt” Temper’s grave, which means a Dutch person routinely places flowers on top of it.

It’s a symbolic gesture for the Dutch to pay homage toward Temper, Klein and the thousands of other servicemen who bravely fought for their freedom.

“To me, Veterans Day is about the 14 men we lost from Huron and the three we lost from my fraternity at Ohio State during World War II that didn’t get to come home,” Klein said. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t go through the names that I served with or went to school with. I’ll always remember the sacrifices they made.”

