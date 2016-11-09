Perkins woman well-versed in appreciating veterans

To fulfill the patriotic mission, Heather recruited family members and an army of Perkins Schools students.

The Perkins Township resident, who owns upstart greeting card company Written Inspirations, oversaw a goodwill initiative to make each Ohio Veterans Home resident feel appreciated on Veterans Day.

For seven years now, Heather’s business involves designing cards, which includes taking photos and writing original verses.

“I love to inspire people and give them hope,” Heather said. “When I was a kid, I would make up my own verses for family members on their birthdays and different occasions. I loved being creative in that way. So many people go through so many different emotions.”

She recently decided to venture out into more charitable endeavors.

For instance, Heather’s husband, Sandusky fire Lt. Chris Bodle, helped push her to make cards for former military members. Heather’s father, Dave Bodle, served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War.

“This is something we both wanted to do,” Heather said. “I want to reach as many people as I can with encouraging words and inspirational messages. Together we want to bless other people the way we feel bless in our lives.”

Through donations and sponsors, Heather raised $600 to offset all expenses associated with making 580 greeting cards, one for each Ohio Veterans Home resident.

Heather then enlisted several dozen Perkins Schools students to help. They added some personal pizzazz to the cards by scribbling heartfelt messages on them.

School administrators jumped at the opportunity to assist in her project.

“We are helping children become well-rounded so they can be contributing, empathetic members of society,” said Diane Smith, a Furry Elementary School guidance counselor who supervised the student aspect of this project. “This is the right thing to do. It will teach our children about the importance of giving back at a young age. Then, when they grow up, giving will be in their nature.”

On Thursday, one day before Veterans Day, Heather will distribute the cards and U.S. flags at the Ohio Veterans Home in Erie County. Among her helpers:

• Her husband, Chris, and Chris’ father, Dave

• Their two children, 14-year-old Bryce and 11-year-old Ellie

• Others belonging to a veterans organizations

“It’s important to recognize the veterans and what they’ve gone through,” Heather said. “I also want the veterans to feel appreciated. It took a whole community for this to be accomplished. I’m just so excited to be a part of this.”

Parting words

Perkins Township resident Heather Bodle owns upstart greeting card business Written Inspirations.

People can check out the cards by visiting her social media accounts:

• Website: greetingcarduniverse.com/writteninspirations

• Facebook: facebook.com/WrittenInspirations/?fref=ts

• Twitter: @HeatherBodle

Many of her cards feature her favorite original verse she wrote:

During this time of loss,

May the heavens shine down,

Surround you with peace,

Inspire you with hope,

And embrace you with love.