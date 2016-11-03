Retired astronaut to speak at Nov. 11 banquet

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at 529 E. Water St., Sandusky, with cash-bar cocktails, followed by a call to order and Veterans Day tribute at 7 p.m. and a Sandusky Yacht Club Italian buffet served at 7:10 p.m.

A keynote address by Col. George D. Zamka, USMC (retired), will begin at 7:45 p.m. Col. Zamka served as a pilot in Kuwait and Iraq during Desert Storm and was also deployed to the western Pacific. During this final overseas deployment, Col. Zamka was selected for the astronaut program, where his accomplishments included two missions to the International Space Station.

Cost is $25 per person, and check or cash payment will be accepted at the door on the evening of the event.

Reserve seats by Wednesday by contacting John May at 703-408-8696 or jmayeaa50@gmail.com.