Veterans and active service members can receive their free haircuts by simply identifying themselves at the time of the service, or they may stop in that day and receive a card good for a free haircut to use before the end of the year. In addition, all non-veteran customers who purchase a service at Great Clips of Sandusky can ask for a free haircut card to give to a veteran from Nov. 12-Dec. 31.

Great Clips of Sandusky is across from Kohl’s and next to Buffalo Wild Wings.