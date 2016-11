Veterans can choose one of 10 entrees, along with a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Guests must show proof of service such as military or VA card, or discharge papers.

There is a Texas Roadhouse at 4314 Milan Road in Sandusky, as well as a location in Elyria and six other cities throughout the region.

For information and a list of available entrees, visit texasroadhouse.com.