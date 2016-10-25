TBH to host Veterans Resource Fair

Expected exhibitors include Bellevue VFW, Blue Star Moms, Cornerstone Counseling, Family Life Counseling, Heritage Village of Clyde, Ohio Means Jobs (Saturday only), Ohio Veterans Home, Shutting Out The Dark, Terra State Community College and the VA Clinic (Saturday only). Exhibitors will answer questions and provide educational information beneficial to veterans and their families. The Bellevue Hospital community education nurses will provide free blood pressure and glucose checks, and massages by a licensed massage therapist will also be available. Veterans only will receive free meal vouchers for TBH’s Main Station Café.

The Bellevue High School choir will perform patriotic songs starting at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11, and a formal presenting of the colors will begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 12. The event will also feature a flag drop to retire old flags, as well as a door prize raffle drawing.

The resource fair is free and open to the public.

For information, call 419-483-4040 ext. 4387.