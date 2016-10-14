Veterans fulfill military man's final wish

A small group of the veterans currently employed by the maintenance department of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission were proud to deliver an American flag to the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky earlier this month.

The flag — which is framed and 4 feet, 3 inches wide by 7 feet long — was expertly crocheted by Marge Hayes of Sebring, Ohio, in honor of her father, Leonard Smith, a World War II veteran. Smith was a Private First Class in the U.S. Army stationed in Okinawa. He died in 2009 and left instructions for the flag to be donated to a veterans’ organization.

Top administrators at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky learned of this uniquely crafted flag and that its creator needed help with transporting it safely to the home. The Ohio Turnpike answered the call.

Within hours, the flag was on its way along the Ohio Turnpike in the care of its maintenance employees who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

They carefully leapfrogged the flag from Sebring to Hiram and then on to Amherst before arriving in Sandusky.

The first leg of the journey was completed by former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Kalis.

The flag was then delivered in Hiram to Rick Legrier, U.S. Army veteran, who picked up Daniel Rohrbacher, a U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran, in Amherst for its final leg of the journey.

It was the right thing to do to help Mrs. Hayes provide a home for her father’s flag and to honor his wishes. Now at its new home, it can be admired by those who served and their families for years to come.