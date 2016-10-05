Local Boy Scout rightfully retires 200-plus flags at ceremony

Our nation’s flag represents a great many things, including all the freedoms we uniquely enjoy as Americans as described in the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.

It represents the sacrifice of many, some at the cost of their lives, to protect and preserve these rights for all citizens.

With these freedoms comes the responsibility and civic duty to give our flag the respect it deserves. By doing so, we are honoring these countless sacrifices for our benefit.

I recently completed my eagle project, which involved the collection of old, tattered flags to be respectfully retired in a formal Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Ohio Veterans Home on Sept. 19.

The idea for my project was brought to my attention by Mr. John Bialarucki, an adult leader in my Boy Scout troop, St. Mary’s Troop 7. He has taught us that flying an American Flag in a state of disrepair is disrespectful, and that many people do not know what to do with their old, worn-out flags.

From this line of thinking, and my experience with my Boy Scout troop’s yearly ceremony — in which American flags are retired in a manner that not only respects the flag and our country, but also those who have fought for it over the centuries — the project was born.

With the help of fellow scouts, scout leaders, and friends, I constructed large red, white and blue collection boxes, which were placed at locations around Sandusky and Perkins Township over the summer to collect old, tattered and worn flags.

On Sept. 19, with the assistance of the local American Legion, AMVETS and VFW organizations, I conducted a flag retirement ceremony at the Ohio Veterans Home and was able to retire more than 200 of the 400 plus flags that I collected. Several community members, including local law enforcement officials, attended the ceremony.

My hope for this project was to educate my community about how to properly and respectfully dispose of their tattered and worn out flags and to bring together veterans and civi-minded members of our community to celebrate what those flags represent.

Collection boxes will be in place permanently at the Sandusky-based VFW, American Legion and AMVETS organizations.

I hope to make this retirement ceremony at the Ohio Veterans Home an annual event in order to build community and to promote and further the education of respectful retirement for our nation’s flag.