In service

In Service

Updated Today at 12:00 PM

U.S. Air Force Airman Ron I. Richardson Jr., a 2016 graduate of Vermilion High School, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

