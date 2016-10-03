In service In Service Register • Updated Today at 12:00 PM U.S. Air Force Airman Ron I. Richardson Jr., a 2016 graduate of Vermilion High School, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.