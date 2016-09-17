In service

Thane C. Walton, a student at Bowling Green State University main campus and Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet, recently participated in Cadet Language and Cultural Immersion Training.

It was Walton’s first training deployment as a cadet.

The program requires participating cadets to complete a weeklong training session at Fort Knox, Ky. Afterward, they are deployed to partner nations where they are immersed in the local cultures and languages. The deployed cadets spend three weeks assisting with Army missions that range from community outreach projects to teaching English to local children or hosting country military personnel.

Walton is a 2014 graduate of Perkins High School.