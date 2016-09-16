Blue Star Mothers Inc. seeks care package items, new members

The group is also looking to add to its membership, and will host an open house at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Bellevue VFW in service of that cause.

Blue Star Mothers Inc. is open to all mothers of sons or daughters who are currently serving in or are veterans of any U.S. military branch. The Lake Erie Shores chapter OH 21 encompasses Sandusky, Erie, Huron and Seneca counties.

The organization’s purpose is manyfold, according to secretary Paula Stellhorn. The mothers support each other while their children are serving and recognize the kids on their birthdays and at other special times.

The group’s focus expands beyond the members’ own children as they support veterans issues, attend ceremonies such as Flags of Honor, send care packages to deployed soldiers three to four times a year and participate in programs at the Ohio Veterans Home ncluding Wreaths Across America, Stellhorn said.

For questions, call Barb Cook at 419-681-5832.