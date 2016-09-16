Ruth Parker's foundation won't survive her death

Soon, all of that will end.

While funding has continued to wrap up some of the commitments she made while she was alive, Parker's heirs are dissolving the Parker-Frost Foundation, ending an extraordinary chapter in Sandusky philanthropy, according to a lawyer for the estate.

When Parker died, however, she left a cash gift to the Erie County Community Foundation, ensuring that her legacy of charity for the community would live on, another of her attorneys said.

The Register asked Mel Stauffer, one of her attorneys, why the Frost-Parker Foundation is being dissolved and if it was her intent that the foundation would cease her activities when she died.

He replied by issuing a statement:

"Ruth F. Parker, a beloved Sandusky philanthropist, who died February 14, 2015, was the founder, president and primary donor to The Frost-Parker Foundation which made more than $13 million in charitable grants since 1988," he said.

"Mrs. Parker was also one of the founders of the Erie County Community Foundation, a public charity that has a professional staff and a board of directors comprised of Erie County community leaders. The Community Foundation is currently making annual grants to charities averaging approximately $285,000 per year for the last five years.

"In order to save the ongoing expense of maintaining The Frost-Parker Foundation, including with respect to the necessity of filing annual federal tax returns, Mrs. Parker planned that The Frost-Parker Foundation would be terminated following her death. She made several end-of-life gifts to the Community Foundation that will enable it to make even greater annual charitable contributions indefinitely."

The amount of the gifts to the Erie County Community Foundation wasn't disclosed and Stauffer said he'd make no further comment.

The 2015 annual report for the Erie County Community Foundation shows that the foundation received $1,542,663 of contributions in 2015, compared to about $1.7 million in 2014. The $1,542,663 includes Ruth Parker's gift, made in the form of a charitable remainder unit trust, said Randy Wagner, finance director for the Erie County Community Foundation. The foundation doesn't normally list the amount of donations, he said.

Ruth Frost Parker, 92, died on Feb. 14, 2015, in Sandusky.

Born in Cleveland in 1922, she became a Sandusky resident in 1938 when the Frost family moved here. The 1941 Sandusky High School graduate married William J. Parker in 1954, and the couple had three children.

A Form 990 filing with the IRS for the Frost-Parker Foundation, covering a period ending April 30, 2015, shows the range of Parker's charitable interests.

It shows 48 grants paid to various organizations, a total of $596,295 of grants.

The vast majority of the grants, including most of the biggest ones, went to Erie County. Although the Chicago Theological Seminary received $50,000 to establish a scholarship fund, the Sandusky State Theatre received $90,000 for operating expenses, the Boys and Girls Club of Erie County received $60,000, BGSU Firelands got $50,000 for the Allied Health building project, Firelands Symphony Orchestra got $50,000 and two smaller grants, and the Foundation for Firelands received $50,000.

Sandusky's Flynn, Pye and Kruse law firm received $47,624 for administration, legal fees and accounting fees.

The filing also showed $607,600 earmarked for future payments to charities, including $200,000 for the Foundation for Firelands, $157,500 for the Sandusky State Theatre $100,000 for the Firelands Symphony Orchestra.

The Frost-Parker Foundation is being dissolved, but that won't be done until the commitments Ruth Parker made before her death have been met, said Mary Jane Hill, the Flynn, Pye and Kruse attorney handling the estate. Hill didn't return follow up calls asking for more information.

After Parker died, her will was filed in Erie County's probate court, listing Parker's three children and a few others as beneficiaries. One son, William John Parker Jr., lives in Sandusky. James F. Parker lives in Lake Bluff, Illinois, while Allison P. Van Hastesveldt lives in Arlington, Va.

The will lists various personal items Parker passed on to others, including an eight room Peterson antique doll house she left to Sandusky Library's Follett House museum. The bulk of the estate, however, apparently is covered by a trust document that isn't a public record.

The cash the Firelands Symphony Orchestra received over the years from the foundation wasn't the only way Ruth Parker showed her love for the orchestra. She also provided a home for the orchestra, which eventually must find a new location.

The orchestra's office and music school have been located for more than 20 years in a historic home at 334 E. Washington St.

The orchestra pays utilities, taxes, snowplowing, lawn mowing and other necessary maintenance, said Laurie Korobkin, executive director of the Firelands Symphony Orchestra.

After Parker's death, the estate asked the orchestra to leave, Korobkin said.

"We had the right with Ruth Parker to exercise a one-year renewal. So we did that in May," Korobkin said. "As it stands right now, we need to be out by June 30 of 2017. We have been looking for a home."

Finding an office for Korobkin and her small staff is a lesser issue than finding a place for the music school the orchestra runs, Korobkin said. The school has about 85 students, so a safe and appropriate location is needed, she said.

“Negotiations are on and they are open to discussing a stay,” Korobkin said. “They just need to work out the details.”

She said the orchestra has asked the estate for more time to find a new place. No agreement has been reached yet, but the two sides are talking, she said.

The website for the Erie County Auditor's Office says the home the orchestra occupies has an appraised total value of $124,350 and is owned by RFP Properties Inc.

Hill said no decision has been reached on what to do with the home after the orchestra leaves.

After Parker died, the estate sold another house downtown which Parker had planned to make into a bed and breakfast.

The home at 403 E. Adams St., built in 1850, was once owned by Sandusky mayor and abolitionist Rush Sloane. In 2014, the National Park Service put the home on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

Sloane House LLC bought the home from RFP Properties for $140,000 on Sept. 29, 2015, records at the auditor's office show.

Parker's death also apparently sparked a lawsuit from the estate against a developer who failed in his attempts to bring a sports hall of fame museum and sports complex to Sandusky.

Hill filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Parker estate in Erie County Common Pleas Court on July 29, 2015, naming Hall of Fame Sports Group LLC of Macedonia and Lamont "Showboat" Robinson, Oakwood, as defendants. The lawsuit asked for $754,845, the balance of a $1 million loan.

On April 1, 2016, Judge Tygh Tygh issued a ruling in favor of Hill and against Robinson, ruling that Robinson hadn't bothered to answer the lawsuit and defend himself. He ordered Robinson to pay $754,845.73 pay, plus interest at a rate of 8 percent a year, dating from June 15, 2015.