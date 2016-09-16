New monastery opens in Sandusky

But the realities of the secular world impact the monks of the St. Faustina Monastery, which became established this summer in a formerly empty church at 805 Wayne St., not far from downtown Sandusky.

The father superior of the monastery, Father Thomas Taylor, 47, no longer has to worry about the Muslim terrorists who destroyed a monastery in Syria and who kidnapped and beat Thomas when the order tried to establish a monastery in Egypt instead.

But Father Taylor was robbed at gunpoint last month at the new Sandusky location.

He said he hasn't soured on Sandusky because of the incident. It's a beautiful city, he says, and his order already has created a new scholarship fund for the Sandusky schools.

The St. Faustina Monastery is the first U.S. location for the Brothers of Divine Mercy, a Maronite and Syrian Orthodox religious community which has missions in Africa and the Mideast and an office in Belgium. St. Faustina was a 20th century Polish nun.

The monastery isn't huge. As of Thursday, it had three monks, with two more scheduled to arrive over the next two days.

"We'll never have more than six here," Father Taylor said.

But it's already become the home of a theological seminary. St. Elias Seminary, an Eastern Orthodox seminary founded in Nebraska, lost its original location. The seminary is run by a different organization, but the St. Faustina Monastery provides a home for the school and its student records.

Father Taylor explains that the order's original monastery was located outside Aleppo in Syria. ISIS burned it to the ground and killed one of the monks.

The organization tried to reestablish a monastery in Egypt, figuring that it would be safer and a good place to teach the various Middle Eastern languages the church uses, such as Aramaic. Father Taylor, who had worked in Africa, was sent to Egypt.

In January 2015, however, Father Taylor was abducted and badly beaten and then abandoned.

The pastor doesn't know who attacked him but believes it was an ISIS copycat group.

The group then decided to establish a monastery in the U.S. and looked for a place that the organization could afford with its modest budget. Sites in places such as California, Minnesota and New Hampshire were considered before Father Taylor, after praying again, did another internet search and found the former Salem Evangelical Church, empty for three years and for sale at 805 Wayne St. in Sandusky, the corner of Wayne and Division.

It was also a good fit because the brothers wanted to save a church that had shut down.

"It's so sad, so many churches are closing around the country," Father Taylor said.

The Brothers of Divine Mercy spent $120,000 to buy the church and invested another $35,000 and a great deal of labor on renovations, installing a shower and beds to equip the monastery's modest dorm-style living quarters.

Although the monastery boasts a new sign out front and is decorated in Maronite style, the front entrance still has a sign that says Salem Evangelical, and it will stay.

"It's part of the church's history," Father Taylor said.

The monastery held a grand opening on Aug. 21.

But shortly before that happy occasion, on Aug. 11, Father Taylor was robbed at gunpoint at the church by a man who also kicked Vicar, the monastery's dog.

Police are continuing an investigation but have not yet made any arrests.

"The police have been really helpful. They have come back to check on us," Father Taylor said.

The church holds Mass every day at 9 a.m. and a rosary at 1 p.m. Anyone may attend, although as the monastery does not function as a parish church there is no homily and no collection. The Tuesday rosary is in French.

In some ways, the Brothers of Divine Mercy are about as traditional as it gets. Christianity has deep roots in Syria — after all, St. Paul became a Christian outside Damascus — and the chapel at the monastery features traditional icons and paintings by Father Taylor, who is also an artist.

But the Fathers of Divine Mercy have a website, a Twitter account and a Facebook page, and supporters can make donations to the order using Paypal. As Father Taylor was interviewed by the Register, his smartphone alarm went off, reminding him that the rosary service would start in 15 minutes.

The church has tried to be a good neighbor. It has created a new four-year scholarship for Sandusky Schools graduates. They don't have to be Catholic or Orthodox or even Christian but must major in a subject that allows them to serve the community, such as medicine or teaching.

Father Taylor said he believes establishing the monastery has helped the neighborhood.

"People used to throw trash in front of the church. Nobody does that anymore," he said.