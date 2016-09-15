Avoid bug bites — don't stand under oak trees

They are a particular problem in Ohio this year. They don't spread disease, but their bites itch and last for awhile.

Huron County health commissioner Tim Hollinger suffered an insect bite about three or four weeks ago. It didn't go away as quickly as a mosquito bite would.

"I investigated to find out what had bitten me," he said.

Hollinger discovered that the tiny creatures, also known as "oak leaf gall mites" or "itch mites," like to live in pin oaks and red oaks. Leaves with brown and crusty edges indicate mite activity.

They like to eat the bugs normally found in oak trees. Some scientists think they are especially bad this year because the 17-year cicadas returned, and the oak mites feasted on cicada eggs.

When they run out of food, they hit the road, so to speak. They jump off leaves, and the wind carries them.

"You have what are called mite showers," Hollinger said. "If they happen to land on you, they are going to have to bite you, to see if you are a good (food) source."

Oak mite bites form a very itchy, red welt that lasts for a couple of weeks and can be treated with over the counter itching cream. Hollinger says the bites are like chigger bites, except chiggers bite the lower part of the body, and oak mites usually chew on the upper part.

Hollinger said reports suggest oak mites are a particular problem in southern Huron County. Reports also suggest they have been a nuisance all over Ohio.

The problem should abate when the first frost shows up. Meanwhile, here are suggestions from Huron County Public Health spokeswoman Jessica Colvin for dealing with the bugs:

• Avoid oak trees and the lawns near them.

• Wear long sleeves and cover up when you go outside.

• If you've been spending time outdoors or hanging around oak trees, put your clothes in the dryer for 10 to 15 minutes on medium heat to kill the mites.

• Take a warm, soapy shower after going outside. Oak mites don't bite right away, so you might get rid of them before they chomp.